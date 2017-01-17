PTDC to publish information materials on Ghandhara in Thai language

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): The Pakistan Tourism Development

Cooperation (PTDC) will shortly publish information materials on

Ghandhara site in Thai language.

“The information material links will be provided to the

Thailand Embassy in Pakistan and Embassy of Pakistan in Thailand and

the same will also available on the PTDC website, an official told APP.

He said that PTDC will invite travel writers to contribute articles for promoting Ghandhara Heritage and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan to enhance the soft image of the country in Thailand.

The official said that PTDC was also planning to sign Memorandum

of Understanding (MoU) with Thai Airline for promotion of

tourism in Pakistan.

He said that after restoration of peace and improvement of law

and order situation in the country, the Thai tourist flow is once

again showing a remarkable increase over the previous two years.

The significance of Buddhist civilization remains in Pakistan

for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of

proper publicity, he added.

He said that a proposal has given to the Thai authorities to

introduce tour packages of both the countries and promote tourism

mutually by public and private organizations.