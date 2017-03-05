PTDC to organize a Buddha Heritage exhibition

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is planning to organize a Buddha Heritage exhibition in Thailand.

Talking to APP, Managing Director PTDC Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said that the exhibition would be organized with an aim to highlight the Buddhist historical and religious sites at Taxila, Takht Bhai and Swat.

He expressed the hope that the exhibition would attract the Buddhist tourists to visit Pakistan and see their religious sites.

Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor said that Buddhist Scholars and tour operators would be invited to visit the exhibition.

He said that Pakistan is the custodian of Gandhara Buddhist Civilisation and there are numerous holy places in this country of great value for Buddhist people from across the world.

“The significance of Buddhist civilisation remains in Pakistan can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of proper publicity,” he added.

He said that the Thailand government will provide assistance for restoration/maintenance of Ghandhara Archaeological sites in Taxila and Swat.

He said publicity material on Ghandhara will be published in Thai language soon.

Chaudhry Ghafoor said that PTDC will also invite travel writers to project Ghandhara heritage and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan to enhance the soft image of Pakistan in Thailand,” he added.