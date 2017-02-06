PTDC delegation to visit Thailand to promote tourism activities

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Pakistan Tourism Development
Corporation (PTDC) delegation would visit Thailand to meet the
Tourism Minister, head of Tourism Police and Thai Tourism
Authorities high officials for enhancing bilateral ties in the field of tourism.
To learn from their experience and explore the possibilities
to adopt their strategies for increaing tourism activities for
Pakistan.
“We also develop different tourist literature in Thai language
so that we may introduce Pakistan’s tourist destinations and
attractions to thai people”,MD PTDC Abdul Gafoor said.
He also requested the ambassador to support Pakistan’s tourism
industry by providing in training of youth in tourism and
hospitality sector.
MD informed that in addition to promoting Gandhara Heritage,
we are also working to improve religious tourism, Eco tourism, Sport
tourism and health tourism in Pakistan.
Health Tourism is trending in Pakistan and our specialist in
Skin Surgery and Kidney and liver transplant are world famous. We
will also coordinate with Sports board for promotion of sports.
The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand are
ideal and cooperation in the field of tourism will further enhance
these ties.
Thai tourist flow is once again showing a remarkable increase
over the previous two years after restoration of peaceful
environment in Pakistan.
The significance of Buddhist civilization remains in Pakistan
for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of
proper publicity.
Ambassador appreciated the efforts of MD for promoting a soft
image of country by development in tourism sector and assured that
Thailand Government will provide maximum possible assistance for
restoration / maintenance of Ghandhara Archeological Sites in Taxila
and Swat.
He told that the visit of Thai Monks to Khewra Salt Mines and
Taxila arranged by PTDC was largely appreciated by the visiting
delegates.
He told that a number of meetings have been arranged for MD
PTDC during the visit arranged by embassy for PTDC to Thailand.
