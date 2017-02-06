PTDC delegation to visit Thailand to promote tourism activities

ISLAMABAD, Feb 6 (APP):Pakistan Tourism Development

Corporation (PTDC) delegation would visit Thailand to meet the

Tourism Minister, head of Tourism Police and Thai Tourism

Authorities high officials for enhancing bilateral ties in the field of tourism.

To learn from their experience and explore the possibilities

to adopt their strategies for increaing tourism activities for

Pakistan.

“We also develop different tourist literature in Thai language

so that we may introduce Pakistan’s tourist destinations and

attractions to thai people”,MD PTDC Abdul Gafoor said.

He also requested the ambassador to support Pakistan’s tourism

industry by providing in training of youth in tourism and

hospitality sector.

MD informed that in addition to promoting Gandhara Heritage,

we are also working to improve religious tourism, Eco tourism, Sport

tourism and health tourism in Pakistan.

Health Tourism is trending in Pakistan and our specialist in

Skin Surgery and Kidney and liver transplant are world famous. We

will also coordinate with Sports board for promotion of sports.

The bilateral relations between Pakistan and Thailand are

ideal and cooperation in the field of tourism will further enhance

these ties.

Thai tourist flow is once again showing a remarkable increase

over the previous two years after restoration of peaceful

environment in Pakistan.

The significance of Buddhist civilization remains in Pakistan

for Thai people can boost up tourist flow to Pakistan as a result of

proper publicity.

Ambassador appreciated the efforts of MD for promoting a soft

image of country by development in tourism sector and assured that

Thailand Government will provide maximum possible assistance for

restoration / maintenance of Ghandhara Archeological Sites in Taxila

and Swat.

He told that the visit of Thai Monks to Khewra Salt Mines and

Taxila arranged by PTDC was largely appreciated by the visiting

delegates.

He told that a number of meetings have been arranged for MD

PTDC during the visit arranged by embassy for PTDC to Thailand.