PTCL facilitates Isb United on winning PSL 3

MULTAN, Mar 26 (APP)::Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) congratulated Islamabad United on its magnificent win in the final of PSL-3.

It was heartening to witness the excitement, enthusiasm and emotions of millions of cricket fans across Pakistan connected through cricket and PTCL with Karachi at its center stage.

The Islamabad United team’s performance was remarkable throughout the tournament, and their victory was an outcome of brilliant performance.

PTCL is proud to be a partner again of the team which has won

PSL 2018.

Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, Adnan Shahid said: “PTCL

congratulates Islamabad United team and management on winning

the PSL 2018 trophy. “We believed in the true potential of the

Islamabad United team and hence partnered with them again this

year. With cricket back in Pakistan, especially international

players coming to play in PSL-3 this time around, it is indeed

a victory for the entire nation. PTCL has always played its due

role as a national company, supporting national sports and will

continue doing so in the future as well”, said a press release

issued here on Monday.