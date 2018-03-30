PTCL to co-sponsor Pakistan team jersey for West Indies T20 series

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (APP):Pakistan Telecommunication Corporation Limited (PTCL) will co sponsor team jersey of the ensuing T20 series being played being played between Pakistan and West Indies from April 2018.

This was announced at the kit unveiling ceremony held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore between PTCL & Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) senior officials.

The cricket team kit was unveiled jointly by Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL, Adnan Shahid and Chairman, PCB, Najam Aziz Sethi, along with EVP Marketing & Communication, PTCL, Syed Shahzad Shah and other officials. The three-match series would be played in Karachi on April 1-3. Speaking on the occasion, Adnan Shahid, Chief Commercial Officer, PTCL said, “After backing Islamabad United to be the PSL 3 Champions, I am excited with our co-sponsorship of Pakistan Cricket Team. We are proud to have PTCL logo on the national teams’ jersey and hope the team will continue its winning streak and retain its ICC T20 No 1 spot. As a national company, we have supported return of sports in Pakistan, not only cricket, but also our national game hockey with PTCL Hockey Cup 2018. We will continue doing so in future as well.”

Speaking on the occasion Chairman, PCB, Najam Sethi said, “We are happy to see that PTCL, being a national company, is taking a lead and playing a constructive role in both domestic and international cricket,” said a press release.

He added that “Recently they have supported Pakistan T20 New Zealand Series 2018, Disabled Cricket Tournament 2017, Islamabad United in PSL3 2018 and this time for co-sponsoring the T20I series to be played against West Indies. PCB is appreciative of PTCL’s continued support to cricket in Pakistan.”

Collaborative efforts of PTCL and PCB are helping in the revival of International cricket in Pakistan and bringing in the golden era of cricket back in Pakistan.