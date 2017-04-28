PSX sings MoUs with SMEDA, ICCI

KARACHI, Apr. 28 (APP) : Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) on

Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Small and

Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) and Islamabad Chamber

of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) for mutual cooperation and

collaboration to facilitate access to equity financing for Small and

Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

General Manager of SMEDA, Javed Iqbal Khattak and Managing

Director of PSX, Nadeem Naqvi signed the MoU. Member of the Board of

PSX, Abid Ali Habib and Provincial Chief of SMEDA (Punjab) Raja

Hassanien Javed were also present on the occasion.

In Islamabad, ICCI President Khalid Iqbal Malik signed the MoU,

says PSX statement.

A core objective of the MoUs is to generate awareness amongst SMEs

regarding the benefits of listing in terms of not just obtaining

financing for growth but also to create proper corporate structure for

long term business sustainability, improved branding, have greater

credibility with buyers and suppliers and importantly, managing and

growing family wealth in a manner that avoids conflict within

families.

Pakistan Stock Exchange is finalizing the launch of its Small and

Medium Enterprises (SME) Board ; a platform for SMEs to raise equity

capital to fund their growth and expansion needs.

A public company with post issue paid up capital of not less than

Rs 25 million and not more than Rs 200 million is eligible to get

listed on the SMEs Board.

For promoting the SME sector and to encourage SMEs to get listed

on the SME Board, PSX has endeavored to make the listing procedure

simple and easy.

To reduce listing cost, listing fees of the Exchange have been

capped at Rs 50,000.

During the MoU signing ceremony, both SMEDA and PSX

representatives agreed that there was a dire need to promote small and

medium businesses growth in Pakistan as these account for 80 percent

of non-agricultural labour force while their ability to access bank

financing was usually very limited; primarily due to high collateral

requirements.