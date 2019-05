ISLAMABAD, May 29 (APP):The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE 100 index bounced by 1,010 points (2.89%) to close at 35,959 points.

A total of 151,479,000 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 7.2 billion.

Out of 322 companies, share prices of 232 companies recorded increase while 73 companies registered decrease whereas 17 companies remained stable in today’s trading.