PSQCA to be made more proficient, result oriented organization

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said, Pakistan standard and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) is an important arm of the ministry and it would be made more proficient and result-oriented organization.

The task of PSQCA is to ensure quality and standard of different food items being produced and processed in the different regions of the country, therefore, “we are committed to improve its quality”.

Chairing a meeting while assessing the over all performance of PSQCA, he said it was initially operating through only North and South zones but to make it more effective, it’s operation has been extended.

Now six independent “Conformity assessment zones have been established which include Karachi, Quetta, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan and Peshawar, the minister said.

Federal Secretary MoST Yasmin Masood was also present in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

The Director General of PSQCA Mr. Muhammad Khalid Siddiq gave a detailed presentation about the achievements and working of PSQCA.

DG PSQCA, informed the chair that the authority has seized 289 different units, including 144 of bottled water which were found substandard and unhygienic. He said authority has issued 465 new licenses to the manufacturers in the current year and a proposal for Issuance of Foreign Manufacturing license will be submitted for the approval in the next Board of Directors Meeting.

DG PSQCA also shared that Pakistan participated in the elections of “Standard and Meteorological Institute for Islamic countries”(SMIIC) and secured the highest number of votes.

The federal minister asked the PSQCA authority to launch an effective media campaign to highlight the quality issues for the awareness of the general public .

He also directed the PSQCA,s all regional directors to submit their progress report with details of the actions taken in their respective areas ,to the ministry on fortnightly basis, without any failure.

The Minister also directed PSQCA to ensure the prompt implementation of the decisions taken by Board of Directors meeting to further streamline the affairs of the PSQCA.