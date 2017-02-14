PSQCA issues notices to 13 packaged liquid milk process units: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP): Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir

Hussain Tuesday informed the Senate that Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) has issued notices to 13 packaged liquid milk processing units to get certification marks license.

In response to various questions during Question Hour, the minister said

notices issued to the milk manufactures included Premier Dairies, Gourmet Foods,Â Shakarganj Food Products, Noon Pakistan Ltd, Nestle Pakistan Ltd, Adams Milk Food Pvt Ltd, Haleeb Food Ltd, SMPL LHR, Anhaar, Engro Foods, Al-Tahur, Bake Master and. Doce Foods.

He said six packaged liquid milk processing units had already approached

PSQCA for obtaining certification marks license. Those manufactures approached for certifications included Adamâ€™s Foods Sahiwal / Adams, Engro Foods / Olpers, Haleeb Foods / Haleeb, Al-Tahur Limited / Prema & Neutra, Premier Dairy / Malmo and Dairy Land.

He said Plant inspections for Quality Assurance and Quality Control of

Packaged Liquid Milk of 06 processing units have been completed. Samples have been collected and sent to Laboratories for testing, he added.

Tanvir said after evaluation of the Laboratory results and Conformity

Assessment compliance, licenses would be issued to processing units.

After issuance of the licenses to the processing units, continuous

monitoring / surveillance would be performed as per PSQCA Act VI of 1996 and CA Rules 2011, he said.

The minister said Packaged Liquid Milk earlier was not included in the

mandatory list of PSQCA. However, taking into consideration of the issues raised in the print and electronic media regarding the selling of sub-standard packaged liquid milk in the country, Packaged Liquid Milk has now been, included in the mandatory list of PSQCA in September 2016.

The authority has put in place monitoring mechanism including market

surveillance policy (inspection, testing and certification) for ensuring compliance of packaged liquid milk including Imported Milk in accordance with Pakistan Standards (traceable to Codex WHO guidelines) ISO/IEC 17065 and CA Rules, 2011 to ensure the health of people of Pakistan, he said.

He said on registration with PSQCA, the manufacturers would be obliged

to follow the prescribed standards.

To another question, the minister said several steps have been taken to

address the issue of monopolistic environment, especially in small car segment, by attracting new investors to create competition and enhance of new models.

Rana Tanvir said proper checking and certification of finished products

of two wheelers and three wheelers auto-vehicles has been made mandatory.

To another question, the minister said the incumbent government followed

provincial quota in letter in spirit during recruitment process.

He said currently some 4238 employees were working in the ministry and

its attached departments.