PSO refutes allegations leveled against the company and its management

KARACHI, Jul 16 (APP):Pakistan State Oil (PSO) has taken strong

exception to the alleged distortion of facts presented by TV anchor

Dr. Danish in his program, Jawab Chahiye, at 92 News TV.

In a statement Monday PSO spokesman said given the allegation

that LNG is a non-oil product hence does not fall under PSO’s broader

umbrella of businesses, it would be appropriate to mention that the

Marketing of Petroleum Products (Federal Control) Act, 1974 does not

impose any limitation on PSO to undertake LNG business.

In addition, he said the Act does not specifically restrict PSO

from entering into new businesses that are allowed by its Object

Clause as under the Companies Ordinance, 1984 a company can undertake

businesses for which it has the capacity in terms of the object clause

of its Memorandum of Association (Object Clause).

“Even otherwise if the definition of petroleum products would be

observed to restrict the term, PSO may not have been engaged in the

business of other products like CNG, LPG, Petrochemicals and

Lubricants,” said the spokesman.

Referring to allegation levelled by the program host that the

agreement on PSO website is not G to G and that the agreement is

between the Pakistan Government and a private Qatar based

organization, namely Ghanva, he said this was totally baseless.

“This is a lie as the long term LNG Sale Purchase Agreement is

the version signed between government nominated entities and presented

to the Chairman of Senate by the Prime Minister,” he said.

Additionally, he said Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSOCL)

and QatarGas Operating Company Limited (QOCL) were nominated by

respective governments upon the ECC approval in July 2013 to negotiate

with QatarGas on G to G basis for import of LNG up to 500 mmcfd on DES

basis.

“Subsequently the Ministry of Power and Natural Resources (MoPNR)

nominated PSO while the Government of the State of Qatar also

nominated QatarGas to negotiate the Long Term LNG Sale and Purchase

Agreement and for this purpose, an Agreement in Cooperation in Energy

Sector between the Government of the State of Qatar was signed,” he

said.

The spokesman further claimed that Managing Director and Chief

Executive Officer of PSO was hired following a competitive process as

per policies and procedures with requisite approval of the Competent

Authority.

“Hiring of the PSO MD and CEO was based on approval of the

competent authority (Prime Minister) and with consent of the Ministry

of Finance, the Establishment Division and the Ministry of Environment

on summaries presented to the PM,” he said.

It was said to be important to note that the appointment of the

Managing Director of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO) is

prerogative of the Government of Pakistan and governed by the

provisions of Section 6 of the Marketing of Petroleum Products

(Federal Control) Act, 1974.