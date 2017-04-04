PS&LSM Survey 2014-15 indicates 60% literacy in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (APP): Pakistan Social and Living Standard

Measures (PS&LSM) Survey 2014-15 revealed that literacy rate in

Pakistan with for the age groups 10 years and older is 60 percent.

The figures included 70 percent male and 49 percent female

literacy people all over the country whereas the province-wise

break-up indicates that Punjab has top literacy ratio of 61 percent

including 71 percent male and 55 percent female.

In Sindh the ratio remained 60 percent with 71 percent male

and 55 percent female followed by Khayber Pakhtunkhwa with 53

percent literate people including 71 percent male and 35 percent

female and 44 percent in Balochistan showing 61 percent male and 25

percent female, official sources told APP.

They informed that Education For All Development (EFA) Index

is a composite index using four of the six EFA goals, selected on

the basis of data availability. The goals included Universal Primary

Education (UPE), Adult literacy, 33 Quality of Education, and

Gender.

They informed that according to EFA Global Monitoring Report

2015, Pakistan’s education index value is 0.654 and stands at 106

out of 113 countries.

they further stated that the National Commission for Human

Development (NCHD) Ministry of Federal Education and Professional

Training is running 5949 Feeder Schools with 6581 Feeder Teachers,

where 310,146 students are enrolled.

Secondly NCHD has established 164,190 Literacy Centers across

the country where 3.84 million people were made literate. The total

contribution of NCHD in national literacy rate is three percent.

NCHD has also assigned the task of preparation of National

Plan of Action for Vision 2025 to raise the literacy rate up to 90

percent by 2025.

At Federal level, Basic Education Community Schools (BECS)

project is managing 12,304 schools with enrolment of 493,972

students.

Khayber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has planned to open 1,000 non-formal

community schools. Punjab Literacy and Non-Formal Education

Department is implementing various projects related to literacy and

Non-Formal Basic Education.

Literacy Curriculum has been developed in Punjab, Sindh and

Islamabad Capital Territory to improve literacy skills.