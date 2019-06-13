LAHORE, Jun 13 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani said on Thursday that the matter to make Pakistan Super League (PSL) a separate entity on the pattern of successful and modern leagues of the world is under consideration.

“We want that the PSL should work as an independent body under the control of the PCB and it should work on modern processional lines to make it a successful venture the way other leagues in the world are functioning independently,” he told the media here at Gaddafi Stadium.

Ehsan Mani said the prime objective to make the PSL an independent organisation is to make sure that decisions are being taken timely on professional lines and to make the league a profit earning venture besides making it a quality event, being participated by the world best players.