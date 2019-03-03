ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP):The right-handed batsman Iftikhar Ahmad on Sunday called Pakistan Super League (PSL) a solid platform for players to show their skills as it changed the lives of budding players.

Talking to a private news channel, he said , “For me, there is only domestic and PSL where I can play and show my strength”.

Karachi Kings’ middle-order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed was also optimistic that his team `Karachi Kings’ would find a place in playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“We have strong combinations within our team. We need to win upcoming matches to make our position strong”, he added.