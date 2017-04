LAHORE, Apr 28 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board has invited bids from

interested parties to acquire franchise rights for the sixth team to be introduced to the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) next season.

“The five regions have been shortlisted on the basis of provincial

representation and domestic cricket ranking on merit”, said a spokesman of PCB here on Friday night.

The five regions are Hyderabad, Dera Murad Jamali, FATA (KP), Faisalabad and Multan.