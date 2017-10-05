PSL retentions finalised: Teams retain 9 players each

LAHORE, Oct 5 (APP): The HBL Pakistan Super League reached an

exciting phase in the build-up to season three, as teams finalised

their retentions, here on Thursday.

The five existing franchises submitted names of two players

each in Platinum, Diamond and Gold categories, along with three

players in the Silver category.

All released players will now be eligible for selection by Multan Sultans, who will submit their picks on October 10. Players who were

not selected at the expansion draft will join fresh entrants to this

year’s player roster for the main draft.

Retentions:

Lahore Qalandars:

Sunil Narine (Platinum)

Umar Akmal (Platinum)

Brendon McCullum (Diamond & Mentor)

Fakhar Zaman (Diamond)

Yasir Shah (Gold)

Sohail Khan (Gold)

Cameron Delport (Silver)

Aamir Yamin (Silver)

Bilawal Bhatti (Silver)

Islamabad United:

Andre Russell (Platinum)

Misbah ul Haq (Platinum)

Samuel Badree (Diamond)

Mohammad Sami (Diamond)

Rumman Raees (Gold, Ambassador)

Shadab Khan (Gold)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Silver)

Amad Butt (Silver)

Asif Ali (Silver)

Karachi Kings:

Shahid Afridi (Platinum)

Mohammad Amir (Platinum)

Imad Wasim (Diamond)

Babar Azam (Diamond)

Mohammad Rizwan (Gold)

Ravi Bopara (Gold)

Usman Shinwari (Silver)

Usama Mir (Silver)

Khurram Manzoor (Silver)

Quetta Gladiators:

Sarfraz Ahmed (Platinum)

Kevin Pietersen (Platinum)

Rilee Rossouw (Diamond)

Mahmudullah Riyad (Diamond)

Asad Shafiq (Gold)

Mohammad Nawaz (Gold)

Anwar Ali (Silver)

Mir Hamza (Silver)

Umer Amin (Silver)

Peshawar Zalmi:

Mohammad Hafeez (Platinum)

Wahab Riaz (Platinum)

Shakib al Hasan (Diamond)

Kamran Akmal (Diamond)

Darren Sammy (Gold, Player Coach)

Hasan Ali (Gold)

Haris Sohail (Silver)

Chris Jordan (Silver)

Mohammad Asghar (Silver)

A bigger and better HBL Pakistan Super League would return to action in February 2018, said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board.