PSL matches vital for revival of international in Pakistan, Secretary Sports

LAHORE, Mar 20 (APP):Secretary Sports Punjab, Muhammad Aamir Jan has welcomed the international cricket stars for Pakistan Super

League (PSL-3) eliminators in Pakistan.

Aamir Jan, here on Tuesday, said: “We say sincere welcome the top stars of world cricket at our cricket grounds. The holding of PSL matches has great significance in regard to future of international cricket in Pakistan. The sports culture will get great boost in our country after the coveted matches of PSL”.

Secretary Sports Punjab said the PSL knock out matches will also be helpful to a great extent in presenting soft image of

Pakistan in world community. He further said Punjab government took landmark decision for the promotion of sports in the province. Sports Board Punjab has established numerous sports projects during the last couple of years which is unprecedented in the history of province.