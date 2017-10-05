LAHORE, Oct 5 (APP): Another trade was finalised in the HBL Pakistan
Super League here on Thursday with Karachi Kings trading fast-bowler
Sohail Khan with Lahore Qalandars for wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.
Khan, who was the leading bowler in Season 2, is part of a deal
which will give Karachi the first pick in Gold category. In return,
Lahore Qalandars will be taking up Karachi’s fifth pick in the same category, said a spokesman of the PCB.
PSL: Karachi clinches Rizwan in trade for Sohail to Lahore
