PSL: Karachi clinches Rizwan in trade for Sohail to Lahore

LAHORE, Oct 5 (APP): Another trade was finalised in the HBL Pakistan

Super League here on Thursday with Karachi Kings trading fast-bowler

Sohail Khan with Lahore Qalandars for wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan.

Khan, who was the leading bowler in Season 2, is part of a deal

which will give Karachi the first pick in Gold category. In return,

Lahore Qalandars will be taking up Karachi’s fifth pick in the same category, said a spokesman of the PCB.