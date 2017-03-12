PSL Hockey to be held in country: Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, March 12 (APP): Chairman Metro Bus Service and steering committee Punjab Sports Board Hanif Abbasi After on Sunday said

after the successful conduct of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in

Lahore, now the PSL Hockey would be held in four cities of Punjab.

Some 35 international hockey players would participate in the

tournament to be played in Gojra, Rawalpindi, Kasur and Lahore, he said addressing a workers convention in here.

MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Naseem Khan, MPA Raja Hanif, Tahseen Fawad, Zaib un Nisa, Pirzada Lubna Rehan and other

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers were present on the occasion.

Abbasi said sports were essential for physical and mental health of

the youth and that was why the the PML-N government was spending billions

of rupees to promote sports activities in the country.

He said a state of the art park and sports complex was under construction on Rawal Road, which would be completed till June.

He said the Punjab government was spending over Rs 500 million on

the uplift projects of education, health and road infrastructure in

the city. More development projects would be launched to facilitate the citizens, he added.

He said Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) was completed

where all kinds of surgeries could be carried out. It was catering to

the needs of poor patients. Urology hospital would be completed soon,

he added.

He said Metro bus service, a gift of the Punjab government, was facilitating the residents of the twin cities.

Lauding policies of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for restoration of peace in the country, he said conspiracies were being hatched to derail China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project as it was a game changer and would bring true prosperity in the country.

The government, he added, was making all out efforts to foil nefarious designs of the enemies.

He said the PTI’s government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not deliver

as it had launched no mega project for the people of province.