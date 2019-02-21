PSL has given name, hope to little known players: Sohail Akhtar

LAHORE, Feb 21 (APP):The HBL Pakistan Super League has given a new hope to little known players from remote areas, those who have no chance of making it big at the domestic circuit, said Lahore Qalandar’s Sohail Akhtar on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has emerged as a hard hitting batsman for Lahore Qalandars, he has now been given a role as an opener in the fourth edition of the HBL PSL this year.

Among the six franchise, Lahore Qalandars stand out in unearthing unknown players like Salman Irshad, Haris Rauf and Sohail Akhtar and developed them under their programme, taking the greenhorns to Australia for further grooming.