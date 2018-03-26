PSL grand finale’s peaceful holding enhances Pak image of peaceful nation

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP):Politicians of different political parties here on Monday said the successful holding of the impressive finale of third edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi has enhanced Pakistan’s image of being peaceful and sports loving nation of the world.

They felicitated Islamabad United for wining PSL-3 finale and also lauded the performance of Peshawar Zalmi for their impressive show in the entire tournament.

Member Provincial Assembly, Saleh Muhammad Khan Swati told APP, Federal Government, Sindh Government, security forces, police, PCB and other departments deserved full credit and appreciation for successful holding of PSL event in the port city of the country.

He said hundreds of thousands of people and cricket lovers have watched grand finale, which reflected their deep love for game of cricket and peace in the country.

The PML-N leader said peace has completely returned to the country due to the government’s effective policies and decisive action of security forces against menace of terrorism.

The successful actions and operations of the government and law enforcement agencies under the National Action Plan (NAP) have completely isolated terrorists by reducing space for them to reorganize and operate freely.

The NAP has set a new direction for the nation in war against terrorism that has immensely helped restore peace across the country, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, FATA and Karachi.

“Terrorists are on the run to safe their skins as the successful Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad and Zarb-e-Azb had broken their back and their sanctuaries were completely destroyed,” he said, adding that it was the sacrifices of security forces, police and civilians that a large number of people watched PSL finale in Karachi without any fear.

He congratulated the players and team management of Islamabad United for their comprehensive win against Peshawar Zalmi and termed it victory of cricket in Pakistan.

He said PSL had laid a strong foundation of the return of international cricket in the country and international teams would soon start visiting to Pakistan.

ANP leader and former Environment Minister Wajid Ali Khan also felicitated Islamabad United for winning the PSL final and Peshawar Zalmi for excellent performance in the entire tournament.

“Islamabad United has shown exceptional consistency throughout the tournament and their players’ team work with excellent captaincy by Misbahul Haq and JP Dominy have earned them the PSL-3 crown on the second occasion,” he remarked.

The ANP leader said foreign players put up an amazing game of cricket in the whole tournament and the young domestic players have certainly learned a lot from their skills and temperament.

Parliamentary Leader of PML-N in KP Assembly, Sardar Aurganzib Nalota said PSL has brought immense joy and happiness for the entire nation and expressed the hope that more such events would be held in future in other sports like Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Squash.

“The massive turned around of people including children, kids, women, girls, men and senior citizens besides dignitaries at National Cricket Stadium Karachi was clear manifestation of people’s immense love for game of cricket and peace in the country.”

The successful holding of PSL two playoffs in Lahore and grand finale in Karachi have testified complete return of peace in the country including Karachi, he remarked.

Before PML-N government took over in 2013, he said, incidents of terrorism, target killings, extortions, street crimes, robberies had made peoples’ lives miserable in Karachi and tourists were avoiding to visit it due to fear of being targeted.

“The PML-N government made this extraordinary situation as challenge and took on board all stakeholders by taking bold decisions aimed at to bring peace and normalcy to Karachi,” he said.

The PML-N leader said the present government’s effective strategies and decisive action of security forces have helped to eliminate menaces of terrorism, target killing, extortion and robberies in the port city and the overall law and order situation has significantly improved in the country.

He paid rich tributes to the sacrifices of law enforcement agencies, Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and police who stood up before terrorists like a solid rock and have defeated them at their strongholds and resultantly, the lights of Karachi comes back and peace was completely returned to the country.