PSL final match tickets on sale from March 15

KARACHI, Mar 14 (APP):Tickets for the final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season Three will be on sale from Thursday. The event is scheduled to be held on March 25 at the National Stadium.

Online sales for tickets on ‘Yayvo.com’ will go live at midnight (12:00 am) on March 15 and at 32 Express Centers in Karachi from 9:00 am onwards the same day. Details of TCS Express Centers are available on the TCS website (www.tcs.com.pk), said a statement on Wednesday.

Due to security reasons, there is a maximum cap of five tickets per CNIC and buyers will have to bring their original CNICs for the same.

As set by Pakistan Cricket Board, tickets will be available in denominations of Rs 1,000, Rs 4,000, Rs 8,000 and Rs 12,000.

TCS’s Director Marketing and Public Affairs Naiyar Saifi commented, ‘ We are confident TCS and we will facilitate cricket fans by offering smooth and hassle-free sale of tickets to let them enjoy thrilling moments of the PSL Final in Karachi.’

The tickets for the two eliminators are already available online on ‘Yayvo.com’ and TCS Express Centers.