PSL final in Lahore to bring back international cricket to Pak, LCCA Chief

LAHORE, Feb 28 (APP): President, Lahore City Cricket Association, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad has said that the final of Pakistan Super League in Lahore will be a step forward to bring back international cricket to Pakistan in due course of time.

“Definitely it will be serve the cause as Pakistan has been deprived of international cricket for past many years and I am confident that this mega final will give a big boost to ongoing efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board for resumption of international cricket in Pakistan”,he told APP here on Tuesday.

Nadeem himself a former first class cricketer praised the efforts of PCB for staging the final of PSL on March 5 and PCB authorities were working in right direction for bringing back international cricket to the country.

“The present regime of PCB is taking every measure for the cause of cricket in Pakistan and the successful holding of PSL final will a step forward in this direction”, he asserted.

He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was playing its international cricket assignments at neutral venues since 2010 and due to this aspect cricket badly suffered at home.

“PSL has given a new identity to Pakistan cricket in only two years short time and its final at Lahore will help revive the game besides providing a young pool of talented cricketers to strengthen the base of the game”,said LCCA Chief.

“When young players will be playing in their own backyard they will be having a sky high level of confidence and by that way they lift the level of their game as home crowds always serve a big inspiration to acknowledge the excellent performance of their players”,he continued.

He said PSL final will give a positive message to the cricket playing countries across the globe that Pakistan is a safe country for such top class cricket events.

President LCCA said a full house will be witnessing the final as it is going to be a major cricket event after many years at Gadaffi house.

“Collective efforts are needed to make this event a big success and LCCA will supplement PCB efforts in this regard to portray a soft image of the country”,he said.