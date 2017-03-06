PSL final help bring international cricket to Pakistan: Zimbabwean minister

LAHORE, Mar 6 (APP): Zimbabwean Minister for Sports Makhosini Hlongwane has applauded the smooth conduct of the Pakistan Super League final and said it would supplement the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) efforts for bringing back international cricket to Pakistan.

He expressed these views during his meeting with PCB Chairman Shaharyar M Khan in his office here on Monday. He was accompanied by chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket Tavengwa Mukhlani.

PCB Chief Operating Officer Subhan Ahmed, Director Media and

Coordination Amjad Hussain and General Manager International Cricket Usman Wahala were also present on the occasion.

Makhosini Hlongwane termed the holding of the PSL in a smooth and

peaceful manner a huge success which was a sight to behold for him in front of a packed stadium.

The officials discussed the cricketing ties between the two countries

besides the possibilities of bilateral tours between the two countries in the months ahead.

The Zimbabwean sports minister said that the PSL final would surely be

a stepping stone in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan, especially since the hosting of the final speaks volumes about the PCB and government’s commitment towards the return of cricket in the country.

Shaharyar Khan thanked the Zimbabwean delegation for visiting Lahore for the final. He reiterated PCB’s commitment of cricket with Zimbabwe and added that the two countries enjoy a great bond and have played some exciting games in the past and he looks forward to future matches between the two teams.