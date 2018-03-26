PSL final gives strong message of peaceful Pakistan: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):Minister for SAFRON Lt. Gen (Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch Monday said holding successful final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Karachi had given a strong message internationally that Pakistan was a peaceful and peace loving country.

PSL final opened doors for international cricketing and it had given a strapping message to the enemies of Pakistan and China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said talking to PTV programme.

The minister said PSL event in the metropolitan city would pave ways to revive international cricket and such colorful events should be held in all parts of the country to entertain the masses.

He termed that Karachi was an economic hub of the country and its peace was restored due to operation in the mega city. Valiant Law enforcement agencies, rangers and police had successfully eradicated ransom, criminals, extortion and street crime from Karachi.

The whole nation had vehemently condemned such tragic incidents, he added.

He urged political parties to highlight criminals and their activities to hold accountability against them for sustanable peace.

Abdul Qadir said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had launched operations Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasad to completely uphold peace and network of terrorists and militants also destroyed.

He said that State uncertainty was removed due to hectic efforts of the present government and people are now living in a peaceful environment.