PSL Final: Foreign players express satisfaction over security

LAHORE, Mar 5(APP): Zimbabwean cricket player Elton Chigumbura and cricket commentator/Coach of Islamabad United Dean Jones Sunday expressed satisfaction over the best security arrangements for final of Pakistan Super

League (PSL).

Talking to APP at a local hotel, both the cricket celebrities said that Pakistan Super League (PSL) was a step towards bringing international cricket back to Pakistan.

Zimbabwean cricket player Elton Chigumbura who is a part of Quetta Gladiator team for PSL final, said that security for them were marvellous, adding he was looking forward to have a good time.

“It is a good sign that due to PCB efforts, a galaxy of foreign players was taking part in PSL event which will help a lot in reviving international cricket in Pakistan”, he added.

Former Australian cricketer, commentator and Coach of Islamabad United Dean Jones said that with the visit of foreign players from various cricket playing countries, a major cricket activity was being evolved which would help in presenting positive image of Pakistan.

“The pragmatic step of starting the league will usher in a new era of exciting cricket in Pakistan”, he said.

“The day is not far when foreign teams will start touring Pakistan,” Jones added.