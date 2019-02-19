PSL credited to groom national team players: Afridi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP):Former skipper Shahid Afridi Tuesday said Pakistan Super League (PSL) is our identity and the talent present in the Pakistan team players has come up mostly from PSL.

Afridi said from 2016 to this year, PSL has become our brand and identity, said a press release issued here.

“The talent in Pakistan’s Twenty20 and ODI teams has been groomed through PSL,” he said. Afridi who is playing for Multan Sultans in PSL, has urged fans to come and watch PSL. “I want crowds to come in big numbers and PCB must also chalk out a plan to bring more and more people to PSL matches,” he said and added that this is our league and we have to make it successful by coming to grounds.