PSL 3 final tickets go on sale in Karachi centres

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Cricket fanatics queued up Thursday morning to buy tickets of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 3 final, which will mark the return of international cricket in the city.

The tickets for the much-awaited final in Karachi are being sold at 32 designated TCS Express Centers across the city.

The tickets went on sale at Yayvo.com at midnight, immediately after which the site crashed, private news channel reported.

The site was restored at 3 AM and within few minutes, the tickets between the range of Rs1,000 and Rs4,000 were sold out.

The tournament final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.

The price range of the tickets is Rs 1,000 to Rs 12,000. The tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A maximum of five tickets can be purchased on a single CNIC.