Sports 
Views: 153

PSL 3 final tickets go on sale in Karachi centres

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Cricket fanatics queued up Thursday morning to buy tickets of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 3 final, which will mark the return of international cricket in the city.
The tickets for the much-awaited final in Karachi are being sold at 32 designated TCS Express Centers across the city.
The tickets went on sale at Yayvo.com at midnight, immediately after which the site crashed, private news channel reported.
The site was restored at 3 AM and within few minutes, the tickets between the range of Rs1,000 and Rs4,000 were sold out.
The tournament final will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium on March 25.
The price range of the tickets is Rs 1,000 to Rs 12,000. The tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.
A maximum of five tickets can be purchased on a single CNIC.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links