PSF to host two major squash events

KARACHI, Dec 16 (APP):Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in collaboration with Serena Hotels is to host Pakistan Open Men’s Squash Championship and CAS Women International Championship at Mushaf Squash Complex

Islamabad from December 17-23.

The PSF in this connectioin has also released logo and promotional video

of these two events, said a statement Saturday.

As many as 48 international Squash players along with Pakistani players

are participating in both the events.

In men’s title Marwan El Shorbagy from Egypt is the top seed, whereas

Annie Au from Hong Kong has been seeded 1st in CAS Women International Championship.

The qualifying rounds are going to start from 17th December while main

round will commence from 19th December, 2017.

Semi Finals and Finals of both the championships will be played on 21 to

23 December, 2017 respectively.

Pakistan Open Squash Championship carrying a prize purse of $50,000 is

a prestigious tournament, which is returning to the squash circuit after a lapse of ten years. CAS Women International Championship is $25,000 in which top ranking female squash players would be fighting for the coveted trophy.