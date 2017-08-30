PSF shortlists five players for World Men’s Team Squash C’ship

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has

shortlisted five players for World Men’s Team Squash Championship

scheduled to be held in France from November 26 to December 1.

According to PSF vice president Qamar Zaman a total of 10 players

participated in the trials. “The players’ shortlisted include Farhan Zaman,

Israr Ahmed, Imad Farid, Shah Jahan and Asim,” he said.

He said the trials were conducted by PSF Secretary Group Captain

Tahir Sultan and Qamar Zaman.

He said six squash players would be participating in three different

international competitions in September.

“Farhan Zaman, Farhan Mehboob, Israr Ahmed, Asim, Imad Farid

and Shah Jahan would feature in three different international competitions

to be held in Hong Kong, Australia and Europe in the first week of

September.

He said their technique and skills would further improve after

participation in these competitions.

“Out of these six, four top performing players would book a place in

the final squad for World Men’s Squash Championship,” he said.