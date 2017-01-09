PSF likely to host 9 int’l tournaments

ISLAMABAD, Jan 9 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has

requested the World Squash Federation (WSF) to allow them to host nine international events during this year.

Talking to APP, PSF Honorary Secretary Group Captain Aamir Nawaz said among the nine tournaments, hopefully one would be of $50,000.

It may be mentioned here that the PSF hosted six international tournaments last year 2016 in which two were worth $15,000 each and four were of $25,000 each.