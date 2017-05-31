ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF)
Wednesday barred two players from participation in World Junior
Squash Championship as they were over age.
It may be mentioned here that World Junior Squash Championship
is scheduled to be held in New Zealand from July 19.
According to Wing Commander Tahir Sultan, Honorary Secretary,
PSF two players Mehran Javed and Harris Iqbal were dropped from the
camp for preparation World Junior Squash Championship as they were
over age.
“After conducting medical tests of players in the camp it was
revealed that Mehran and Harris are over age and therefore they were
removed from the camp,” he said.
He said no compromise would be made on over aged players. “If
these two players were caught in the World Junior Squash
Championship due to over age then it would have bought a bad name to the country,” he said.
PSF drops Mehran, Harris from World Jr Squash C’ship
ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF)