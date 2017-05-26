PSDP includes Rs 4468 million allocation for DP Division

ISLAMABAD, May 26 (APP): The Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2017-18 released here on Friday carried allocation of Rs 4468 million for one each ongoing and new schemes under Defence Production Division.

An allocation of Rs 4318 have been made for installation of Ship Lift and Transfer System and associated machinery & equipment to provide docking and repair facilities to surface ships, submarines and commercial vessels of upto 7781 tonnage at Karachi, under the ongoing project.

For infrastructure up-gradation project of Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works Rs 150 million have been allocated under the new scheme.