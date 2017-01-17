PSB to provide foreign coaches for taekwondo, swimming, volleyball

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) on Tuesday

vowed to provide international coaches to federations including taekwondo, swimming and volleyball.

This was decided in the meeting held here at PSB chaired by Dr. M.

Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera, Director General PSB for preparations of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games scheduled to be held from May 12 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Federations including taekwondo, swimming and volleyball had requested PSB to provide them with foreign coaches to which the Director General PSB had agreed.

Pakistani contingent will participate in 15 disciplines including Athletics, Para Athletics, Basketball, Boxing, Handball, Karate, Shooting, Swimming, Table Tennis, Taekwondo, Tennis, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Wrestling (Freestyle), Wrestling (Greco Roman) and Wushu.

The representatives of the federations to participate in the Islamic

Solidarity Games were also present in the meeting.

It may be mentioned here that Wrestling, athletics and taekwondo camps are ongoing in Islamabad while Karate and Volleyball camps are underway in Lahore and Peshawar, respectively.

The other games training camps will begin from January 20. Swimming and shooting camps would be held in Karachi while Wushu camp will be held in Peshawar.