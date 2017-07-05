PSB to organize volleyball match on Olympic Day

LAHORE, July 5 (APP)- Pakistan Sports Board will organize an
exhibition volleyball match tomorrow , Thursday between Pak Green
and Pak White at Hamidi Hall, Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad
to mark the International Olympic Day.
Khial Zad Gul, Director General, PSB will be the chief guest
on this occasion.
The celebrations were to be held on June 23 2017 but due to
the Holy Month of Ramadan, the program was put forward, said a
spokesman of PSB here on Wednesday.
