PSB to hold exhibition matches to mark 70th Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) will

hold exhibition matches on August 13 and 14 in order to mark the

70th Independence Day.

In this regard, a football match would be held here at Jinnah

Stadium on August 13 between Pakistan White and Pakistan Green, said

a press release issued here on Friday.

A hockey match will also be played here at Naseer Bunda Hockey

Stadium on August 13 between Pakistan White and Pakistan Green.

A basketball match will be held at the Basketball Court near

Swimming Pool on August 14.