PSB distributes cash incentives among Mohib Ullah Squash Academy players

PESHAWAR, Dec 14 (APP):As desired by Director General Pakistan Sports Board Dr Akhtar Nawaz Ganjera cash incentives distributed among the PSB Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Academy players here at PSB Coaching and Training Center Peshawar on Thursday.

Former World No. 2 Mohib Ullah Khan graced the occasion as chief guest. Director Sports PSB Coaching and Training Center Peshawar Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem PSB Mohib Ullah Khan Squash Academy coaches Pervez Ali, Shehzad Mohib and trainer Adil Khan and players of Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Mohib Ullah Khan lauded the steps taken by DG PSB Akhtar Nawaz Gnajera for providing all out facilities to the Academy players including cash incentives, uniform, track-suites and two squash rackets each to every player of the Academy.

He said the players of the academy have shown tremendous result in all three categories at national level. He also appreciated the coaches for their dedicated efforts in guiding the upcoming players.

Speaking on this occasion, Mumtaz Ahmad Nadeem on behalf of the DG PSB assured the players that all possible help would be provided to them in the Squash Academy. He said they have been giving a stipend of Rs 3000 after every three months along with two rackets, two pair of uniform, and track-suite.

He said two of our qualified coaches Pervez Ali and Shehzad Mohib and trainer Adil Khan always there to provide much updated coaching and training to the players. He said earlier there were 12 players but they have increased the strength to 15 players.

The players who got the cash incentives of Rs. 3000 comprising Ghulam Muhammad, Ibrahim Mohib, Anas Nisar, Azhar Liaqat, Abdul Moqeem, Mobin Khan, Abu Zar, Ammad Khan, Fahad Sharif, Bilal Sajjad, Talha Iqbal, Jawad Hussain, Mazhar Ali Shah, Abdullah Nawaz, Manzoor Zaman.