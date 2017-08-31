PSA sanctions two World tour events to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The Professional Squash Association
(PSA) Thursday confirmed sanctioning of two PSA World Tour events to
Pakistan in December following their decision to lift a ban imposed
in February 2017 which prevented the country from hosting
international Tour events due to security concerns.
Both a men’s tournament, offering a $50,000 prize fund, and a
women’s event, offering a $25,000 prize fund, will be sanctioned in
Islamabad in December and these events will be under the strict
supervision of the PSA’s security consultants, Sports Risk, said a
press release issued here.
Any sanctioning of future PSA World Tour events in Pakistan
will be dependent on the execution and the security of the
tournament in December.
PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough said sanctioning these
tournaments in December will be a great first step to the
reinstatement of professional squash tournaments in Pakistan.
“The decision to impose the ban on Pakistan was made after
extensive consultation with Sports Risk in relation to security
issues but we are now satisfied that there are no immediate security
concerns,” he said.
“Pakistan has a rich squash heritage and has provided some of
the greatest squash players of all time, with the likes of Jahangir
and Jansher Khan making Pakistan a force to be reckoned with on the
world stage. We look forward to welcoming Pakistan to the
international scene once again.”
Pakistan’s six-time World Champion Jahangir Khan who was
delighted to hear the wonderful news said the decision will be a
great boost to Pakistan squash. “Our younger, up-and-coming players
across both genders, will have the opportunity to watch and learn
from top-class players from around the world.”
“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to the PSA
Board of Directors for trusting the Pakistan Squash Federation to
hold the event towards the end of the year and wish everyone the
best of luck in putting on a successful tournament,” he said.
PSA sanctions two World tour events to Pakistan
ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The Professional Squash Association