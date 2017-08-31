PSA sanctions two World tour events to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): The Professional Squash Association

(PSA) Thursday confirmed sanctioning of two PSA World Tour events to

Pakistan in December following their decision to lift a ban imposed

in February 2017 which prevented the country from hosting

international Tour events due to security concerns.

Both a men’s tournament, offering a $50,000 prize fund, and a

women’s event, offering a $25,000 prize fund, will be sanctioned in

Islamabad in December and these events will be under the strict

supervision of the PSA’s security consultants, Sports Risk, said a

press release issued here.

Any sanctioning of future PSA World Tour events in Pakistan

will be dependent on the execution and the security of the

tournament in December.

PSA Chief Executive Alex Gough said sanctioning these

tournaments in December will be a great first step to the

reinstatement of professional squash tournaments in Pakistan.

“The decision to impose the ban on Pakistan was made after

extensive consultation with Sports Risk in relation to security

issues but we are now satisfied that there are no immediate security

concerns,” he said.

“Pakistan has a rich squash heritage and has provided some of

the greatest squash players of all time, with the likes of Jahangir

and Jansher Khan making Pakistan a force to be reckoned with on the

world stage. We look forward to welcoming Pakistan to the

international scene once again.”

Pakistan’s six-time World Champion Jahangir Khan who was

delighted to hear the wonderful news said the decision will be a

great boost to Pakistan squash. “Our younger, up-and-coming players

across both genders, will have the opportunity to watch and learn

from top-class players from around the world.”

“I would also like to extend my sincere thanks to the PSA

Board of Directors for trusting the Pakistan Squash Federation to

hold the event towards the end of the year and wish everyone the

best of luck in putting on a successful tournament,” he said.