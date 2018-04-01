PSA allows international squash tournaments in Lhr, khi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 1 (APP):The Professional Squash Association (PSA) has authorized holding of more International Squash tournaments

for Men & Women ranging from US$ 5,000 to US$ 70,000 Prize money.

After efficient conduct of Chief of Air Staff (CAS) International Women and Pakistan Open Mens’

Squash Championship in December, 2017 at Islamabad, Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) has been

pursuing with the world squash body for allocation of more events for Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore

as well, said a press release.

In the same context PSA conducted a comprehensive security survey of Karachi and Lahore on

12 and 15 March, 2018 respectively. As a result of successful security survey, the PSA has authorized

Pakistan Squash Federation for organizing more international squash tournaments for Men & Women throughout Pakistan including Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi with participation of international players.

Now Pakistan Squash Federation has asked Provincial squash associations and the affiliated members of PSF to generate sponsorship for organizing maximum tournaments of appropriate prize money so that Pakistani players could improve their ranking in the world.