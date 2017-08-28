Prudent economic policies to be further consolidated for maintaining macroeconomic stability: PM

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on

Monday said the economic turn-around achieved as a result of prudent economic policies pursued by the present government should be further consolidated for maintaining macroeconomic stability and ensuring sustainable economic growth.

The prime minister stated this while chairing a meeting on revenue

and tax collection here at the PM Office.

Finance Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar briefed the prime minister on

current economic and financial health of the country. Commitment to

broaden tax base and facilitate payment of taxes was reiterated during

the briefing.

The prime minister was apprised that collection of taxes had

witnessed successful upward trajectory over past four years and

overall tax collection has increased on sustainable basis making

the outflows available for infrastructural development projects as well

as public welfare schemes.

Prime Minister Abbasi observed that taxation was core function

of the public sector management and was also seen as an imperative for modern system of governance in context of viable state. To that extent,

he said, the government was committed to utilizing tax revenues for

the development and welfare of common man.

Secretary Finance, FBR Chairman and senior government officials were

present during the meeting.