PRU number one in ‘Get into Rugy Programme’ in Asia

LAHORE, Apr 13 (APP): Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) has gained the status of number one in Asia in “Get into Rugby Programme”.

The Asian Rugby Union has given the number one status to PRU to acknowledge its efforts and contribution at the grass-roots level by involving youth in the game, said a spokesman for PRU while talking

to APP here on Thursday.

“In the first quarter of 2017, the PRU taught 23,349 youthful players, both male and female, which is the highest strength of players in

Asia in the first quarter,” he said adding “Asia Rugby has released

its GIR Number wise ranking and it is a matter of pride that the PRU

is at the top position in Asia. At number two position is India with

17,889 numbers, Kazakhstan on third with 10,398, the UAE on fourth with 7,338, Uzbekistan on fifth with 4,486, Bangladesh on sixth with 2,946 numbers,” he said.

The PRU head coach and GIR Program head Shakeel Ahmed Malik said that last year we were at number 10 in the World Rugby Ranking, and now we are number one in Asia, which speaks volume for our efforts for the cause of the game in Pakistan.

He said our hard work has paid off, our development officers are working hard in all cities of the country and they are conducting rugby coaching programmes with untiriing efforts and spirit.

“That day is not far when rugby will be our top most sport,” he remarked.

PRU Chairman Fawzi Khawaja said it was good to see Pakistan at top of GIR programme. “We have very good talent at early level; we have Under 15, 17, 18 boys and girls who are talented and learning rugby,” he said.

He said that the PRU, under its development programme, is laying special emphasis on promotion of rugby in all major cities and towns and with each passing day, the game is gaining popularity among masses.

“World rugby and Asia rugby are taking keen interest in promotion of rugby in Pakistan and last year we were honored by the World rugby, which awarded us ‘Sprit Award’.

“Basically we are growing very good at gass-roots level and these 23,349 numbers show Pakistan rugby union’s growth. We hope in this year we have more talented kids to take up rugby as a sport,” said PRU chairman.