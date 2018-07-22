PRs, Rwp division earns over Rs 185 mln from E-Ticketing in 2017-18

RAWALPINDI, July 22 (APP):Pakistan Railways, Rawalpindi Division earned over Rs 185 million

through E-Ticketing facility during 2017-18, said Division Commercial Officer (DCO) PRs, Rawalpindi

Division, Raza Ali Habib.

Talking to APP he informed as many as 138,031 passengers booked their

rail tickets through E-Ticketing system in Rawalpindi Division while overall

2,082,324 citizens availed the facility.

The division earned over Rs 185 million while Pakistan Railways generated

over Rs 2.705 billion revenue from E-Ticketing during 2017-18.

To a question, the DCO informed that nearly two-year back the facility

was re-launched in an effort to facilitate the passengers in booking their

seats from anywhere in the country.

Initially, the online system was introduced for the railways flagship

train ‘Green Line Express’, besides five rail cars. The E-ticketing facility is

now available here for all passenger trains, he said adding, the online booking

system has not only ended black marketing of tickets but also improved PR’s

accounting system.

The PRs re-launched the E-ticketing system in collaboration with United

Bank Limited.

The passengers can pay for their tickets online via credit or debit

cards, online bank transfers or micro transactions like UBL Omni, Easypaisa or

Mobicash, he added.

With the digital ticketing system, the passengers can book and pay for

tickets from the comfort of their home by using computers or mobile phones, he said.

Moreover, the digital system has increased the seat capitalization for

the railways and decrease chances of corruption.

Everything is being handled electronically so tickets can be booked

quickly and efficiently with no human interaction, he replied to a question.

He further informed that PRs Rawalpindi Division has earned over Rs 10

million from eight special summer vacation trains.

The special summer vacation train was launched on June 18 for Rawalpindi to Karachi to facilitate

the passengers particularly families.

Every trip of special summer train carried as many as 700 passengers

with an earning amounting to Rs 1.3 million.