PRs income, passengers increased considerably during last five years: Khursheed Bharucha

RAWALPINDI, Aug 01 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Railways Roshan Khursheed Bharucha here on Wednesday said the income and passengers of Pakistan Railways have increased considerably during last five years.

Talking to media during her visit to Rawalpindi Railway Station, she said due to hard work of former Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique and his team, visible changes are being witnessed today in Pakistan Railways.

Appreciating earnest efforts of the former Minister for Railways made for up-gradation and improvement of PRs, she said various Railway Stations were renovated and up-graded during the period. Considerable improvement has been brought in Pakistan Railways but still, there is room for further up-gradation, she said adding, coaches of several trains have also been revamped. New locomotives have been added in railways fleet, she added.

The Minister said, Chairman Senate had also acknowledged the improvement in Pakistan Railways as he recently traveled twice and lauded the rail service. She also appreciated the commitment of Pakistan Railways officials who worked hard for achievement of the targets set to facilitate the rail passengers.

To a question she said, though, the income of the railways has increased significantly but, still it is facing deficit problem as a huge

amount is spent for payment of pensions of retired employees which is being paid from Railways account and not from government exchequer.

To another question she said, the concerned authorities of Pakistan Railways have been directed to make strict rules regarding land of Pakistan Railways across the country. She said, Pakistan Railways should try its level best to protect its lands from encroachers.

Soon work on CPEC projects would be started as a plan has been prepared and sent to planning and development division, she added.

Replying to a question, the Minister said that salaries of railway police personnel should also be enhanced.

Later, the Minister chaired a meeting at DS office Rawalpindi. She was briefed about progress of the division and different projects.

The Minister was informed that PR faced its worst time during 2012-13, but for last four years things have changed for PR. A proper

development strategy has been devised. She was also briefed about Public Private Partnership in Pakistan Railways.

She praised customer facilitation activities including punctuality, cleanliness, train lighting and E-ticketing.