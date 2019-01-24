Provision of quality education, enhance literacy rate with skill development top priority :Shafqat

LONDON, Jan 24 (APP):Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood said on Thursday that provision of quality education, enhanced in literacy rate with skill development and bringing back dropout children to schools were the priorities of the government.

He stated this at a discussion with Pakistani students of different institutions of the United Kingdom at local hotel.

The discussion was organized by Hamza Tariq Chaudhry President South Asia Society London School of Economics and Political Science in collaboration with Bridge an NGO working for promotion of global education.