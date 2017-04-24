Provision of health, education facilities to tribal people top priorities: Governor

PESHAWAR, April 24 (APP): Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Monday said it was top most priority of the Government to provide health and education facilities to tribal people and taking concrete steps in this respect.

He was talking to a delegation of Rotary Club who called on the Governor here at Governor’s House.

The Governor appreciating the performance of Rotary Club said Rotary Club was an international organization striving hard to reduce miseries of the marginalized community.

The delegation led by Ghayur Sethi, President of the Club apprised the Governor about working of Rotary Club and said that they had donated almost 10,000 bags of blood to Fatmid Foundation who was a vanguard squad in encountering blood transfusion and blood donation.