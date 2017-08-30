Provision of clean drinking water at top priority

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): It is top priority of the government to ensure

provision of clean drinking water to people and special allocations have been made for the purpose.

It was stated by Minister for Defence Production Rana Tanveer Hussain

while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the Upper House of Parliament.

Senator Osman Saifullah Khan sponsored a Calling Attention Notice which was regarding the recently published scientific study in the scientific journal Science Advances according to which 50 Million Pakistanis are at risk of arsenic poisoning due to contaminated ground water.

The minister said that there is really an alarming situation and efforts

are being monitored for provision of clean drinking facilities. He said that special allocation has been made for the purpose and efforts will remain continue in future to overcome this challenge.

The House also adopted the amendments in rules 98, 100 and 203 of the

Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012.