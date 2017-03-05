Provision of best medical facilities top priority: CM

LAHORE, March 5 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif here Sunday chairing a meeting reviewed progress on
the under-construction 100-bed hospital in Manawan.
The chief minister said the provision of best medical
facilities was our top priority and in this regard the
initiatives that had been taken were bearing fruitful results.
The projects for providing modern and quality medical
services were being continued bristly. State-of-the-art
hospitals had been established in different cities of the
province. Different projects for the construction of
hospitals across the province were under progress, he added.
The chief minister said the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital
in Muzzafargarh was providing quality medical facilities to
patients and the Punjab government was working on the
extension project of this hospital.
The chief minister said the construction work on the
100-bed modern hospital in Manawan was also fast going on.
With the completion of this project, best and quality medical
facilities would be provided to residents of the locality.
This hospital would be of high standards as far as
construction and medical facilities and services were
concerned, he added.
The chief minister gave instructions to select best doctors,
nurses and other paramedical staff for this hospital. This
100-bed hospital was a gift by the Punjab government to the masses
of the locality, he added.
The emergency services would also be provided in the
hospital.The administration of Indus Hospital had done a
remarkable work by successfully providing quality medical
services in Recep Tayyip Erdogan hospital Muzzafargarh and
Bedian Road hospital, he said.
“We all have to serve the woeful humanity and in this regard
the work done by the management of Indus hospital is appreciable,”
he added.
Chairman Indus Hospital Regional Board Mian Muhammad Ahsan,
Chief Executive Officer Indus Hospital Dr Abdul Bari, Talha
Barki, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare and other
relevant authorities also took part in the meeting.