Provision of best healthcare to people top priority: CM

LAHORE, Jan 17 (APP): The project of 100-bed mother and childcare hospital in Murree was discussed in detail in a meeting presided over by Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday in which he vowed to provide best healthcare to the people of Punjab.

Addressing the meeting CM Shehbaz Sharif said the 100-bed hospital should be completed in time and work on this project should be carried out at the fast-track. He said the provision of the best medical facilities to the people of Punjab at their doorsteps was top priority of the provincial government and for this purpose all-out resources were being utilized.

He ordered the authorities concerned that geo-tagging and other important affairs of the hospital should be completed at the earliest.

Punjab Specialized Health and Medical Education Minister Khwaja Slaman Rafique and chief executive officer Punjab Infrastructure Development Authority were also present on the occasion.