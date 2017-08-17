Provincial Sport Minister vows to hold football events in educational institutions

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP)- Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada
said that football was the most popular game of the world and Pakistan
has also been blessed with plenty of football talent.
We just need to discover and polish that talent with some sincere
efforts, he expressed these views while presiding over a meeting via
video link for the growth of football here at National Hockey Stadium
on Thursday.
Director General Sports Punjab Zulfiqar Ahmed Ghumman, Secretary
Sports Punjab Nayyar Iqbal and other officials were also present on
this occasion.
Punjab Minister for Sports Jahangir Khanzada reiterated his stance
to provide best facilities to young potential football players besides organising tournaments in educational institutions. “Holding tournaments
in schools and colleges is the best way to promote any game among young generation. We will take every possible measure to trace talented football players from across the province”, he added.
He urged the young players of the province to play football with a
passion to earn good name for their country.