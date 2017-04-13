Provincial gov’ts responsible for maintaining law, order: Baloch

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Minister for SAFRON, Lt General

(Retd) Abdul Qadir Baloch has said that maintaining law and order was the responsibility of provincial governments.

After the 18th Constitutional Amendment, the provincial governments

were responsible to ensure law and order in their respective areas, he

talking to a news channel said.

He said internally displaced persons (IDPs), had been

provided sufficient funds to return their homes with honor.

The minister said Rs 35 billion had been given to

the IDPs.

To a question he said the present government had lifted

the ban on gas connections.

Abdul Qadir Baloch said the previous government imposed the ban on gas

connections during its tenure.

He said present government was taking all important

steps to resolve the problems of the masses.