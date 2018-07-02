Provincial EC office starts dispatching/issuance of postal ballots

LAHORE, Jul 02 (APP):Provincial Election Commission office on Monday started dispatching/issuance of postal ballots, which could be applied through proper application till coming Thursday (July 5).

According to ECP Lahore chapter sources, the applications for postal ballots must be given on the prescribed form available on the ECP’s website www.ecp.gov.pk or might be obtained from Returning Officer of concerned constituency.

The out-stationed voters, who cannot reach to the polling station in person, can cast their votes for national and

provincial assemblies through postal ballots, they said.

They said that voters to whom postal ballots are issued would not be entitled to vote in person at polling stations.